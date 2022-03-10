Left Menu

Italy reports 54,230 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 136 deaths

Italy reported 54,230 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 48,483 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 136 from 156.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:16 IST
Italy reported 54,230 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 48,483 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 136 from 156. Italy has registered 156,493 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.21 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,414 on Thursday, down from 8,575 a day earlier. There were 48 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 43 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 545 from a previous 563.

Some 453,341 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 433,961, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

