Left Menu

Assam reports no new COVID-19 case for first time in nearly two years

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 6,639 as no fresh fatality was reported during the day, while 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes and the current death rate in the state is 0.92 per cent.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:50 IST
Assam reports no new COVID-19 case for first time in nearly two years
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam reported no new COVID-19 case on Thursday for the first time in nearly two years, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM).

The first COVID-19 case was reported in the state on March 31, 2020 at Silchar and since then the total number of cases has risen to 7,24,170. The number of samples tested during the day was 1,713 while the total number of samples tested so far in the state increased to 2,83,29,629. Assam currently has 28 active COVID-19 cases, while 7,16,156 people have recovered from the disease including 13 during the day. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 6,639 as no fresh fatality was reported during the day, while 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes and the current death rate in the state is 0.92 per cent. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.89 per cent. The total number of persons vaccinated in the state so far has increased to 4,35,66,020, including 2,34,20,554 being administered the first dose, 1,98,74,106 the second dose and 2,71,360 administered the precautionary dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022