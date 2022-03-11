The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday tapped federal prosecutor Kevin A. Chambers to lead the department's efforts to help investigate fraudsters who used the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to bilk government assistance programs. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Britain outlined the terms of reference of its planned inquiry into the pandemic, looking into the preparedness of the country as well as the public health and economic response to the coronavirus. * Italy reported 54,230 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 48,483 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 136 from 156.

* Germany reported a record number of infections as the country prepares to lift most remaining curbs. * COVID-19 cases were rising among the over-55s in England, a study found, with increased social contact, waning of booster protection and a more contagious subvariant of Omicron possibly driving an increase in hospitalisations.

AMERICAS * White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday the country still needs additional funding to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of Congress scrapping the administration's $15.6 billion funding request in a budget bill that passed the House on Wednesday.

* President Joe Biden's administration will extend requirements for travellers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and in transit hubs through April 18 as public health authorities review when mask requirements should be dropped, the White House confirmed. * United Airlines said Thursday it will allow unvaccinated employees to return to their jobs starting March 28 and asked a federal appeals court to dismiss a legal challenge to the COVID-19 mandate as moot.

* Brazil recorded 56,635 new coronavirus cases and 588 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. * Canadian province Ontario said on Wednesday it would end masking requirements for most indoor spaces later this month, and scrap virtually all COVID-related public health measures by end-April.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Mainland China reported 402 locally transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for March 9, nearly doubling from the daily count a day earlier.

* An uncompromising response to a spike in local cases in the Chinese financial hub of Shanghai is testing the resolve of residents. * Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said it was not the time to lift a ban on flights from nine countries, with plans to reopen the city only after the government controls a deepening coronavirus outbreak.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Africa's top public health agency has agreed a memorandum of understanding with Pfizer to bring supplies of the pharmaceutical firm's Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 pills to the continent, its director said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare will start supplying its branded vaccine to African nations by June, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global share markets slid as inflation in the U.S hit almost 8%, likely cementing the case for an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the European Central Bank sped up its exit from its massive stimulus programme.

* Europe saw a fall in alcohol consumption in the first year of the pandemic, but that decline could reverse in coming years as the economic fallout of COVID-19 takes its toll, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. (Compiled by Shailesh Kuber, Juliette Portala and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Andrew Heavens)

