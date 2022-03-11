Left Menu

China reports 555 new coronavirus cases on March 10 vs 528 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 555 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 10, the country's national health authority said on Friday, compared with 528 a day earlier. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 814 compared with 586 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-03-2022 06:40 IST
Mainland China reported 555 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 10, the country's national health authority said on Friday, compared with 528 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 397 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 402 a day earlier.

The northern province of Shandong had 121 local cases and the northeastern province of Jilin had 98 local cases. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 814 compared with 586 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As of March 10, mainland China had confirmed 112,940 cases.

