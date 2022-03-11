Left Menu

Hong Kong refugees struggle to find food on empty supermarket shelves

"When panic buying/stockpiling left food shelves empty in supermarkets as we saw over the past weeks, the community of 14,000 refugees and asylum seekers could only turn to charities or churches to simply put food on the table," said Preston Cheung, senior advocacy and communications officer with Justice Centre Hong Kong, which helped with the survey. "However, charities like us could only offer limited assistance ...

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 11-03-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 11:50 IST
Hong Kong refugees struggle to find food on empty supermarket shelves
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • China

Panic buying in Hong Kong on fears of a new COVID-19 lockdown has hit the city's refugees particularly hard because they can only spend their food allowance in supermarkets that regularly run out of supplies, aid workers and refugees say.

Hong Kong is on tenter hooks as it awaits a mass COVID testing campaign with cases surging and many residents expecting a new lockdown in the city of more than 7 million people. For Hong Kong's 14,000 refugees, the situation is particularly tough as they can only use the HK$1,200 ($153) worth of food tokens they get a month in one supermarket chain.

"We only have one place to go to, that's ParknShop," said a 68-year-old refugee from Africa, who declined to give his full name due to the sensitivity of the matter. The only things he has recently been able to find on the empty shelves up and down the isles were rice, tinned tuna and sardines, he said.

The Refugee Concern Network found in a recent survey that 73% of 124 respondents said had difficulty in getting food from supermarkets over the week between Feb. 25 and March 4. "When panic buying/stockpiling left food shelves empty in supermarkets as we saw over the past weeks, the community of 14,000 refugees and asylum seekers could only turn to charities or churches to simply put food on the table," said Preston Cheung, senior advocacy and communications officer with Justice Centre Hong Kong, which helped with the survey.

"However, charities like us could only offer limited assistance ... refugees and asylum seekers in Hong Kong are faced with food insecurity, alongside limited access to daily necessities." The city government, which provides some other assistance to refugees apart from the food tokens, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022