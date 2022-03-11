Some Asian countries sought to ramp up vaccinations, offer more boosters and give emergency-use nods to COVID-19 amid a surge in cases in parts of the region, with Mainland China reporting the highest daily count of new local cases early-2020. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Mainland China reported over 1,000 new local infections on Friday, the highest daily count since Beijing contained its first national outbreak in early 2020. * Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the city's vaccination program would focus on its elderly and children, as authorities battled to reduce a surge of infections and climbing death rates.

* Japan is considering offering a fourth coronavirus vaccine shot later this year, a newspaper reported on Friday, while a government spokesman said a decision would be made based on the severity of the pandemic. * Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it was halting enrolment in a Phase III trial of its antiviral pill Avigan for the treatment of COVID-19.

* The Philippines approved the emergency use of Paxlovid, Pfizer's COVID-19 drug, the country's food, and drug agency said on Friday. * Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said the Russia-Ukraine conflict had not impacted the company's supply chains so far.

* Australia's national cabinet will meet on Friday against a backdrop of concerns about the spread of the new sub-variant of the Omicron strain, while eastern states battle to clear tonnes of debris after devastating floods. * New Zealand's tight COVID-19 bubble was once globally lauded but for local business, the strict border controls increasingly feel like a straitjacket as a lack of foreign workers and tourists squeezes the island nation's economy.

EUROPE * Germany reported a record number of infections as the country prepares to lift most remaining curbs.

* COVID-19 cases were rising among the over-55s in England, a study found, with increased social contact, waning of booster protection, and a more contagious subvariant of Omicron possibly driving an increase in hospitalizations. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late on Thursday said some 98% of the U.S. population live in locations where COVID-19 levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks indoors. * White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday the country still needs additional funding to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of Congress scrapping the administration's $15.6 billion funding request in a budget bill that passed the House on Wednesday.

* President Joe Biden's administration will extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains, and in transit hubs through April 18 as public health authorities review when mask requirements should be dropped, the White House confirmed. * United Airlines said Thursday it will allow unvaccinated employees to return to their jobs starting March 28 and asked a federal appeals court to dismiss a legal challenge to the COVID-19 mandate as moot.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Africa's top public health agency has agreed on a memorandum of understanding with Pfizer to bring supplies of the pharmaceutical firm's Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 pills to the continent, its director said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare will start supplying its branded vaccine to African nations by June, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares extended a global slump after the fastest U.S. inflation in four decades bolstered expectations for more aggressive rate hikes, and as Chinese equity markets slumped over regulatory concerns of U.S.-listed mainland firms.

