NCSK chairman reviews annual health camp for sanitation workers in Coimbatore

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) Chairman M Venkatesan on Friday reviewed the ongoing master check-up camp for sanitation workers at the Government Hospital here.

Organised by Coimbatore City Corporation and inaugurated by Mayor A Kalpana on Thursday, the camp will cover 1,500 sanitation workers working in all 100 wards of the civic body. On average, around 30 workers are undergoing health check-ups daily.

The annual check-up covers ENT, breast cancer, heart, uterus, kidney and other general ailments as well.

Venkatesan interacted with the workers, majority of whom were women, to know about their grievances and asked the authorities to provide them with necessary sanitisers, gloves and masks.

He also asked the contractors to cover the workers under life insurance and pay the salary as recommended by the district administration.

