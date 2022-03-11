Left Menu

NCSK chairman reviews annual health camp for sanitation workers in Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 11-03-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 15:07 IST
NCSK chairman reviews annual health camp for sanitation workers in Coimbatore
  • Country:
  • India

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) Chairman M Venkatesan on Friday reviewed the ongoing master check-up camp for sanitation workers at the Government Hospital here.

Organised by Coimbatore City Corporation and inaugurated by Mayor A Kalpana on Thursday, the camp will cover 1,500 sanitation workers working in all 100 wards of the civic body. On average, around 30 workers are undergoing health check-ups daily.

The annual check-up covers ENT, breast cancer, heart, uterus, kidney and other general ailments as well.

Venkatesan interacted with the workers, majority of whom were women, to know about their grievances and asked the authorities to provide them with necessary sanitisers, gloves and masks.

He also asked the contractors to cover the workers under life insurance and pay the salary as recommended by the district administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022