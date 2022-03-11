Left Menu

Kenya lifts remaining COVID restrictions

Though Kenyans should continue heeding public health measures such as handwashing and social distancing, face masks are no longer mandatory in public and all quarantine measures for confirmed COVID-19 cases are halted with immediate effect, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe told a news conference. For the past month the East African country's COVID-19 test positivity rate has remained below 1%, he added, attributing this to the rising number of Kenyans opting to get vaccinated.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 11-03-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 15:29 IST
Kenya lifts remaining COVID restrictions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya lifted its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, including a ban on large indoor gatherings such as religious services and a requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test for arriving air passengers. Though Kenyans should continue heeding public health measures such as handwashing and social distancing, face masks are no longer mandatory in public and all quarantine measures for confirmed COVID-19 cases are halted with immediate effect, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe told a news conference.

For the past month the East African country's COVID-19 test positivity rate has remained below 1%, he added, attributing this to the rising number of Kenyans opting to get vaccinated. In November, the government announced that proof of vaccination would be required by Dec. 21 to access schools, transport, state offices, hotels, bars, restaurants, national parks and wildlife reserves.

But a court blocked the move amid uncertainty over who would police it or what to do about people unable to access vaccines. The minister did not mention the order in his remarks on Friday. Kenya, with a population of 54 million, has recorded less than 35 daily COVID infections over the past week, according to government statistics. About 323,000 infections, and 5,600 deaths, have been recorded throughout the pandemic since 2020.

Nearly 29% of Kenyan adults are fully vaccinated, more than most countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022