Health News Roundup: Germany in the same situation come autumn without vaccine mandate -health min; Analysis-Drugmakers look to help Ukrainians in drug trials after Russian invasion and more

Germany in the same situation come autumn without vaccine mandate -health min

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned on Friday that Germany will fail to get the coronavirus pandemic under control and will be in the same situation as now by autumn if the government does not put in place a general vaccine mandate. Germany recorded 252,836 new infections on Friday, a day after hitting a new record of 262,752 daily cases.

Analysis-Drugmakers look to help Ukrainians in drug trials after Russian invasion

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has left drugmakers scrambling to find ways for patients enrolled in clinical trials there to receive their medicines as millions seek shelter from bombardment and flee to neighboring countries. Ukraine, as well as Russia, have become important countries for studying new drugs because patients there have a dire need for medicines to treat cancer, neurological and gastrointestinal disorders. Russia and surrounding countries account for 10% of people in clinical trials, analysts estimate.

Texas judge to rule on probes of transgender kids' parents

A Texas judge on Friday will consider a request she block state investigations of parents who get gender-transitioning care for their children that Governor Greg Abbott calls "child abuse." The Austin hearing is part of a pushback against proposals in dozens of U.S. states to criminalize the provision of gender-affirming treatment to trans youth.

Hong Kong leader urges vaccinations as COVID infections swamp city

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday that the city's COVID-19 vaccination programme would focus on its elderly and children, as authorities battled to reduce a surge of coronavirus infections and climbing death rates. Health authorities reported 29,381 new infections and 196 deaths on Friday. In total since early 2020, the global financial hub has recorded almost 650,000 COVID-19 infections and about 3,500 deaths - most of them in the past two weeks.

Asia's COVID deaths surpass 1 million - Reuters tally

Asia passed the grim milestone of 1 million coronavirus-linked deaths on Friday, a Reuters tally showed, as a spike in Omicron variant infections spreads across the region after starting in nations such as Japan and South Korea. The death toll in Asia, home to more than half the world's population, reached 1,000,045, contributing 16% of global deaths related to COVID-19, the tally showed.

Kenya lifts remaining COVID restrictions

Kenya lifted its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, including a ban on large indoor gatherings such as religious services and a requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test for arriving air passengers. Though Kenyans should continue heeding public health measures such as handwashing and social distancing, face masks are no longer mandatory in public and all quarantine measures for confirmed COVID-19 cases are halted with immediate effect, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe told a news conference.

China allows self-use COVID antigen tests as local cases hit two-year high

China on Friday said it would for the first time allow the general public to use rapid COVID-19 antigen tests that do not need medical workers to take samples as it steps up efforts to ensure infections are identified at an early stage. In China's latest and previous local outbreaks, many Chinese cities had tested tens of thousands of people after a handful of cases emerged.

Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread

The World Health Organization advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills" that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters on Thursday. Biosecurity experts say Russia's movement of troops into Ukraine and bombardment of its cities have raised the risk of an escape of disease-causing pathogens, should any of those facilities be damaged.

U.S. FDA asks Philips Respironics to notify patients about ventilator recall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked Dutch medical equipment maker Philips Respironics on Thursday to notify patients about the company's recall of certain ventilators and other breathing assistance machines in June last year. FDA said in a statement that it had determined the order necessary, citing the risk of harm posed by the recalled products.

England's COVID-19 prevalence rises - ONS

England's COVID-19 prevalence rose to 1 in 25 in the week ending March 5, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, up from 1 in 30 recorded the previous week.

