England's COVID R number rises, cases could be growing
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 19:06 IST
The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number is between 0.8 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, adding that daily cases could be growing each day.
An R number between 0.8 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 11 other people. The previous week's range was 0.8 to 1.0.
The daily growth of infections was -2% to +2%, compared to an estimated range of between -4% to -1% last week.
