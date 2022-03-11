Mumbai sees 54 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 381

Mumbai on Friday reported 54 COVID-19 cases, which took its tally to 10,57,188, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,692 for the fifth consecutive day, a civic official said.

So far, 10,37,232 people have been discharged post recovery, including 78 during the day, leaving Mumbai with an active tally of 381, he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that 14,389 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, which took the number of tests to 1,63,58,329.

It also revealed the city did not have any sealed building or containment zone at present.

