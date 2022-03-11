Schools to re-open for LKG, UKG students on Mar 14
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:40 IST
With the Union Territory of Puducherry registering low or zero new cases of Covid-19 since recently, the territorial administration on Friday decided to resume LKG, UKG classes from March 14.
In a press release, Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said the classes were suspended because of the pandemic. The schools were ordered to adhere to standard operating procedures for safety.
Classes I to XII have already resumed, the release said.
