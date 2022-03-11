Left Menu

Italy reports 53,127 coronavirus cases on Friday, 156 deaths

Italy reported 53,127 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 54,230 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 156 from 136. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 527 from a previous 545. Some 425,638 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 453,341, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:12 IST
Italy reports 53,127 coronavirus cases on Friday, 156 deaths
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 53,127 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 54,230 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 156 from 136. Italy has registered 156,649 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.27 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,274 on Friday, down from 8,414 a day earlier. There were 35 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 48 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 527 from a previous 545.

Some 425,638 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 453,341, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022