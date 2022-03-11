Left Menu

French COVID-19 infections again up 25% week-on-week, trend upward again

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-03-2022 23:52 IST
New COVID-19 infections in France rose by more than 25% on Friday compared to a week ago after rising more than 24% on Thursday, as a downward trend that had started late January reversed.

The health ministry registered 72,399 new infections on Friday, while the seven-day moving average of new infections also rose, for the fourth day in a row, by nearly 16% to more than 60,000.

New hospitalisations with COVID-19 - which tend to lag new cases by about two weeks - continued falling, by 7% to just over 21,000.

Also Read: France to step up help for Ukraine in "all forms" - government

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

