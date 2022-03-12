Asia passed the grim milestone of 1 million coronavirus-linked deaths on Friday, a Reuters tally showed, as a spike in Omicron variant infections spreads across the region after starting in nations such as Japan and South Korea. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* New COVID-19 infections in France rose by more than 25% on Friday compared to a week ago after rising more than 24% on Thursday, as a downward trend that had started late January reversed. * England's COVID-19 prevalence rose to 1 in 25 in the week ending March 5, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, up from 1 in 30 recorded the previous week.

* Germany's health minister warned on Friday that the country will fail to get the pandemic under control and will be in the same situation as now by autumn if the government does not put in place a general vaccine mandate. * Italy reported 53,127 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 54,230 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 156 from 136.

* Switzerland has secured at least 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for 2023, the government said on Friday. * McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has tested positive for COVID-19 but the Australian will be out of isolation in time for next week's Bahrain season-opener, the Formula One team said on Friday.

AMERICAS * With revenue still crimped by COVID, U.S. cities such as Philadelphia, St. Louis, Denver can fund initiatives thanks to a $350 billion bucket of coronavirus aid money for state and local governments enacted a year ago.

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late on Thursday said some 98% of the U.S. population live in locations where COVID-19 levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks indoors. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China on Friday said it would for the first time allow the general public to use COVID-19 antigen self-test kits that do not need medical workers to take samples, in a bid to augment its testing regime that has been put under pressure by Omicron. * China's financial hub of Shanghai said on Friday it will close all primary, middle and high schools from March 12 and that students will need to shift to online classes until further notice as part of COVID-19 prevention measures.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Kenya lifted its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, including a ban on large indoor gatherings such as religious services and a requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test for arriving air passengers.

* Africa's top public health agency has agreed a memorandum of understanding with Pfizer to bring supplies of the pharmaceutical firm's Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 pills to the continent, its director said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Valneva now expects a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency in April for its VLA2001 COVID-19 candidate vaccine, the French vaccine maker said on Friday, compared to an earlier target for the end of March. * Omega Diagnostics Group Plc said on Friday its COVID-19 antigen test kit had not been approved by the UK health security agency and the product would not be available for sale in the country.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Britain's economy rebounded much more than expected in January from its coronavirus-related lull in late 2021, according to data on Friday that, along with soaring inflation, raises the likelihood of an interest rate hike next week.

