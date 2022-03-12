China reports 588 new coronavirus cases on March 11 vs 555 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 588 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 11, the country's national health authority said on Friday, down from 555 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 476 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, up from 397 the previous day.

The northern province of Shandong had 159 local cases, while the southern province of Guangdong reported 33 and the northeastern province of Jilin had 134. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 1,048, up from 814 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of March 11, mainland China had confirmed 113,528 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)