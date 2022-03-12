India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage crosses 179.91 cr

Left Menu

With the administration of more than 18.18 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 179.91 crores on Saturday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With the administration of more than 18.18 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 179.91 crores on Saturday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number was achieved through 2,10,32,993 sessions of vaccination. As per the provisional report of covid vaccination doses coverage, till 7 am on Saturday, 2,11,51,469 Precaution doses have been given to the citizens of age more than 60 years, which included 42,99,668 to the Health Care Workers (HCWs), and 65,26,610 to the Frontline Workers (FLWs).

Apart from Precaution Dose, this 1,79,91,57,486 vaccine doses include "1,04,02,528 (1st doses) and 99,83,044 (2nd doses) taken by the HCWs. As many as 1,84,11,281 FLWs have taken their 1st doses while 1,74,74,281 have taken their 2nd dose of coronavirus vaccine. 5,57,96,876 (1st dose) and 3,33,42,579 (2nd dose) for the age group 15-18 years, 55,31,82,397 (1st doses) and 45,42,13,529 (2nd doses) of the people of age group 18-44 years, 20,25,01,441 (1st dose) and 18,24,75,997 (2nd dose) for the age group 45-59 years," the statement showed. "5,185 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,31,513, thus resulting in India's recovery rate of 98.71 per cent," it further adds.

The release also states that in the last 24 hours 3,614 new covid cases have been reported and India's Active Caseload is presently at 40,559. These active cases constitute 0.09 per cent of the total positive cases of covid 19. On Friday a total of 8,21,122 tests were conducted, thus adding so far to the 77.77 Cr (77,77,58,414) cumulative tests in India.

While the rate of testing is increasing in the country, its Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 0.52 per cent and the Daily Positivity Rate is reported as 0.44 per cent. (ANI)

