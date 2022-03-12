Left Menu

Italy reports 53,825 coronavirus cases, 133 deaths

Italy reported 53,825 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 53,127 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 133 from 156. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 513 from a previous 527. Some 417,777 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 425,638, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-03-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 22:20 IST
  • Italy

Italy reported 53,825 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 53,127 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 133 from 156. Italy has registered 156,782 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.32 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,234 on Saturday, down from 8,274 a day earlier. There were 40 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 35 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 513 from a previous 527.

Some 417,777 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 425,638, the health ministry said.

