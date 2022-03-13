Sikkim reports one new COVID case, one more fatality
Sikkims COVID-19 caseload rose to 39,103 as one more person tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.One more fatality due to the infection raised the toll to 446, it said. The Himalayan state has conducted over 3.28 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, including 197 in the last 24 hours.
Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 39,103 as one more person tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.
One more fatality due to the infection raised the toll to 446, it said. East Sikkim logged the lone fresh case.
Sikkim now has 22 active cases, while 746 COVID patients have migrated to other states and 37,889 people recovered from the disease. The Himalayan state has conducted over 3.28 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, including 197 in the last 24 hours. PTI KDK BDC BDC
