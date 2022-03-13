Left Menu

Doctor should not be blamed for shortage of medicines at JJ Hospital: IMA to Maha govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2022 04:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 00:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday protested the announcement made by a minister to suspend a doctor at the state-run J J Hospital here for shortage of medicines.

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Friday had announced the suspension of a doctor working at the hospital for issuing a prescription for medicines which were not available in the hospital.

The minister made the announcement while responding to a question in the Legislative Council on the shortage of medicines at the JJ hospital which caters to the people from economically weaker sections of society in a big way.

"A doctor can not be held responsible for the hospital not having basic medicines. Most of them were basic medicines but the hospital does not have them,'' the IMA said in a statement, adding that this incident illustrates how doctors are made scapegoats.

