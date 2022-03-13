Brazil reports 45,020 coronavirus cases and 389 COVID deaths in 24 hours
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 02:51 IST
Brazil had 45,020 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 389 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Saturday.
The South American country has now registered 29,350,134 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 654,945, according to ministry data, in the world's third deadliest COVID-19 pandemic after the United States and Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
