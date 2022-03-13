Left Menu

China reports 1,938 new coronavirus cases on March 12 vs 588 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 1,938 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 12, the country's national health authority said on Sunday, up sharply from 588 a day earlier. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 1,455, up from 1,173 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-03-2022 07:27 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 07:27 IST
Mainland China reported 1,938 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 12, the country's national health authority said on Sunday, up sharply from 588 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,807 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, up from 476 the previous day.

The northeastern province of Jilin reported 1,412 local cases, the northern province of Shandong had 175 and the southern province of Guangdong reported 62. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 1,455, up from 1,173 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of March 12, mainland China had confirmed 115,466 cases.

