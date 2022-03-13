Left Menu

Fifteen fresh COVID-19 cases in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 13-03-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 12:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Ladakh reported 15 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the overall virus tally to 28,175, officials said.

The number of active cases in the union territory dropped to 65 with the recovery of 19 patients in Leh, they said.

According to the officials, there was no COVID-related death in the region, which has so far recorded 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak.

Of the total fatalities, Leh district accounts for the highest 168 deaths among 22,902 cases followed by 60 in Kargil which had recorded a total of 5,273 cases.

The officials said all the 15 fresh cases were reported in Leh, taking the number of active cases in the district to 65. Kargil has no active COVID-19 case.

The total number of recovered patients now stands at 27,882, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

