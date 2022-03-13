Jalna health camp detects 107 children with congenital heart defects

A total of 107 children with congenital heart defects (CHDs) were detected in a two-day health camp organised in Jalna, a functionary of the local Lions Club said on Sunday.

Organisers Minakshi Dad and Charudutt Hawaldar said 27 children with serious heart conditions will be operated for free at the Wadia Hospital for Children in Mumbai.

Noted Mumbai-based cardiologist Shreepal Jain said there was need for awareness on the issue as some 9-10 children are found with CHDs in surveys with a sample size of 1,000.

