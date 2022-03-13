Left Menu

Jalna health camp detects 107 children with congenital heart defects

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 13-03-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 18:22 IST
Jalna health camp detects 107 children with congenital heart defects
A total of 107 children with congenital heart defects (CHDs) were detected in a two-day health camp organised in Jalna, a functionary of the local Lions Club said on Sunday.

Organisers Minakshi Dad and Charudutt Hawaldar said 27 children with serious heart conditions will be operated for free at the Wadia Hospital for Children in Mumbai.

Noted Mumbai-based cardiologist Shreepal Jain said there was need for awareness on the issue as some 9-10 children are found with CHDs in surveys with a sample size of 1,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

