Delhi records 132 Covid cases; positivity rate 0.38 per cent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 20:18 IST
Delhi on Sunday reported 132 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.38 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,934, the latest health bulletin stated.

The death toll remained unchanged at 26,141.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day stood at 34,994, the bulletin said.

Delhi had on Saturday logged 161 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, and one death.

On Friday, the city had recorded 174 cases with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent, and no death.

On March 5, 6 and 7 too, no fatalities were recorded in the city.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation in Delhi has also fallen significantly over the last few weeks.

As on February 1, the total number of home isolation cases stood at 12,312. The number stood at 548 on Sunday.

There are 3,507 containment zones in Delhi, the bulletin stated.

There are 10,560 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 92 (0.87 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

