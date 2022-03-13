No new COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally at 35,447

Nagaland did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case on Sunday, a health department official said.

The coronavirus caseload remained at 35,447, he said. The death toll stood at 757 as no new fatality due to the infection was registered in the last 24 hours, he said.

One person recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,149, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 93.51 per cent.

Nagaland now has 59 active cases, he said.

Altogether 1,482 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The northeastern state has tested more than 4.63 lakh samples for the infection so far, the official said.

Altogether 8,17,572 people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines till Saturday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)