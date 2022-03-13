Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally at 35,447

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 13-03-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 20:41 IST
No new COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally at 35,447
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case on Sunday, a health department official said.

The coronavirus caseload remained at 35,447, he said. The death toll stood at 757 as no new fatality due to the infection was registered in the last 24 hours, he said.

One person recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,149, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 93.51 per cent.

Nagaland now has 59 active cases, he said.

Altogether 1,482 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The northeastern state has tested more than 4.63 lakh samples for the infection so far, the official said.

Altogether 8,17,572 people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines till Saturday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022