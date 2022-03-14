Left Menu

Brazil reports 18,642 coronavirus cases, 133 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hrs -ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 14-03-2022 01:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 01:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Brazil

Brazil has had 18,642 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 133 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The South American country has now registered 29,368,776 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 655,078, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

