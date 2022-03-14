Mainland China reported 1,807 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily figure in two years and more than triple the caseload of the previous day, as surging infections in a northeastern province squeeze health resources. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Germany's health minister warned on Friday that the country will fail to get the pandemic under control and will be in the same situation as now by autumn if the government does not put in place a general vaccine mandate. * Switzerland has secured at least 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for 2023, the government said on Friday.

AMERICAS * U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday said the U.S. economy is better prepared to weather economic turbulence from Russia's invasion of Ukraine because of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package passed a year ago.

* Former U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine other than a scratchy throat. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australian authorities on Monday warned the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots could unleash a new wave of infections amid the threat from the highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain. * China has granted approval to five COVID-19 antigen kits made by local companies to be used for self-testing, state broadcaster CCTV said on Saturday, as it tweaks its testing regime that has been pressured by Omicron.

* China's disease control body said daily COVID-19 cases in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangdong province could surge to more than 75,000 if curbs are removed and travel is allowed to recover to a fifth of pre-pandemic levels. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Kenya lifted its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, including a ban on large indoor gatherings such as religious services and a requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test for arriving air passengers. * Africa's top public health agency has agreed on a memorandum of understanding with Pfizer to bring supplies of the pharmaceutical firm's Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 pills to the continent, its director said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Valneva now expects a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency in April for its VLA2001 COVID-19 candidate vaccine, the French vaccine maker said on Friday, compared to an earlier target for the end of March.

* Omega Diagnostics Group Plc said on Friday its COVID-19 antigen test kit had not been approved by the UK health security agency and the product would not be available for sale in the country. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Most share markets firmed and oil slid on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting continued to rage, while bond markets braced for rate rises in the United States and the UK this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)