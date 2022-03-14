Danish Minister and Dr Jitendra Singh discuss joint training programmes for health workers

Danish Minister of Health, Magnus Heunicke called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed joint training programmes for health workers.

Magnus Heunik informed Dr Jitendra Singh that the Novo Nordisk Foundation of Denmark is preparing a US $100 Million project for implementation in India, inspired by the success of the temporary hospitals project. This project will focus on research-guided training of health workers in cardio-metabolic diseases and the program will create a sustainable system for training health workers in non-pharma management of early stage diabetes and other such CMD diseases.

A delegation led by the Danish Minister of Health reviewed with their Indian counterparts, the progress of bilateral cooperation particularly in areas like Green Strategic Partnership.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that during the second wave of the Covid pandemic, the Danish Embassy in India facilitated a grant of Danish Kroner 10 million (almost Rs 12 crore) from the Novo Nordisk Foundation to support emergency hospitals in India. He said, six such hospitals are already functioning: two in Punjab, and one each in Haryana, Nagaland and Assam, and two more are under construction in Meghalaya and Nagaland. These hospitals were established within a very short period, through Innovative materials and processes, including by startups.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, these hospitals were established in the States with support from Indian organisations C-CAMP (Bengaluru) and Invest India and this entire exercise is an example of Foreign-Union-State-Private cooperation, with support from the Indian startup and corporate sector as well. The Minister said that such partnerships between Indian and Danish non-government and private sectors are a sign of the strong relationship between our two countries.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that in January this year, India & Denmark agreed to initiate joint research and development on green fuels including green hydrogen, during the Joint S&T Committee meeting held in Delhi.

The Joint Committee discussed national strategic priorities and developments in Science, Technology, and Innovation of both countries with a special focus on green solutions of the future - strategy for investments in green research, technology, and innovation at the virtual meeting.

The committee emphasised on development of bilateral collaboration on mission-driven research, innovation, and technology development, including climate and green transition, energy, water, waste, food, and so on as agreed by the two Prime Ministers while adopting the Green Strategic Partnership – Action Plan 2020-2025. They agreed to organise 3-4 webinars for partnership development and stressed on promoting call for proposals in green fuels, including green hydrogen.

The Joint Committee also reviewed the progress of the ongoing projects of last two joint calls being implemented in the areas of energy research; water; cyber-physical systems, and bioresources & secondary agriculture.

(With Inputs from PIB)