Over 4,000 drug peddlers nabbed in 10 months in Assam: Guv

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said on Monday that as many as 4,052 people have been arrested in the last 10 months for their alleged involvement in trading drugs, and narcotics worth Rs 427 crore seized.

Addressing the Assembly on the first day of the Budget Session, Mukhi said the frontal attack on drug menace, which started in May 2021, was still being carried out with ''great force''.

''Since May 2021, 2,363 cases were registered and 4,052 people arrested. Drugs of estimated value of Rs 427 crore were seized,'' he added.

The seizures include 72.2 kg heroin, 19,207 kg ganja, 49 kg opium, around 1,90,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, approximately 31,00,000 tablets and 3.375 kg crystal methamphetamine, he said.

Talking about another social ill, the governor said 200 human trafficking victims have been rescued and 78 people arrested in connection with 67 cases.

On paddy procurement, he said that a target to purchase 10 lakh metric tonne from farmers had been fixed for the current Kharif Marketing Season (KMS).

''As on Mar 10, 2022, 12,248 farmers have sold 86,285 MT of paddy and have benefitted with MSP amounting to Rs 163 crore,'' he noted.

The Kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22 runs from October to September.

Mukhi further said that 4,57,851 houses have been built out of a total sanctioned 7,68,013 units under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) ''We will also be taking up another 7 lakh houses in next few months. An innovative idea of Cluster House approach has been adopted in the state to construct houses for landless PMAY-G beneficiaries,'' he added.

On the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Mukhi said the state is planning to complete second dose administration by March 31 this year.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin on Sunday, a total of 4,36,28,957 jabs have been administered thus far -- 2,34,27,555 first doses, 1,99,26,740 second and 2,74,662 precautionary doses.

