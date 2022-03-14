Health News Roundup: Moscow mayor ends mask requirement, citing improving COVID situation; Flow of health supplies is reaching Ukraine, WHO says and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Moscow mayor ends mask requirement, citing improving COVID situation

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Monday canceled a long-standing requirement for people to wear protective medical masks in public, citing the improving situation with COVID-19 and the need to support businesses facing sanctions pressure.

Daily coronavirus cases peaked at 203,949 on Feb. 11 as the highly contagious Omicron variant spread rapidly across the country, but have fallen steadily since then. On Monday, 41,055 new infections were recorded.

Flow of health supplies is reaching Ukraine, WHO says

A flow of medical gear and equipment, including trauma kits, is reaching Ukraine to prop up a health care system grappling with a shortage of supplies amid Russia's invasion, the World Health Organization said on Monday. Supply chains have been severely disrupted, with many distributors knocked out, some stockpiles out of reach because of military operations, supplies of medicine running low, as hospitals struggle to care for the sick and wounded, it said.

Exclusive-U.S. seeks to expand Trump-era COVID data collection under CDC

The Biden administration wants to expand a federal COVID-19 tracking system created during the pandemic to provide a more detailed view of how respiratory and other infectious diseases are affecting patients and hospital resources, according to a draft of proposed rules reviewed by Reuters. The plan would build upon a hospital data collection system designed by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the Trump administration. Management of the program was transferred last month to HHS's lead public health agency, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

India to start vaccinating 12- to 14-year-olds against COVID-19

India will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations to 12- to 14-year-olds from March 16, the country's health ministry said on Monday, as schools reopen across the country with standard restrictions amid a significant fall in cases. The government also decided to remove the condition of co-morbidity for people above 60 years to receive a booster shot, the ministry said in a statement https://bit.ly/3CJ4J1c.

Nektar tumbles after melanoma combo therapy trial fails

Bristol Myers Squibb and Nektar Therapeutics said on Monday they would discontinue two late-stage studies testing their combination therapy in melanoma patients after one of the trials failed to meet the main goal. Shares of Nektar Therapeutics plunged nearly 43% in premarket trading.

Omicron-hit Chinese province bans travel in rare measure against COVID

A northeastern Chinese province on Monday imposed a rare travel ban on its population as the region's Omicron outbreak helped drive China's tally of new local COVID-19 cases so far this year higher than any recorded in 2021. Mainland China reported 1,337 new domestically transmitted COVID infections with confirmed symptoms on March 13, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday. That brought the registered total this year to more than 9,000, compared with 8,378 in 2021, according to Reuters calculations.

Rhode Island takes Teva to trial in multibillion-dollar opioid case

Rhode Island is set to square off on Monday against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, as a multibillion-dollar trial begins over whether the Israeli company contributed to an opioid crisis that has caused more than 500,000 deaths over the past two decades. Rhode Island says Teva created a "public nuisance" by downplaying the risks of opioid addiction and promoting the off-label use of powerful fentanyl-based opioids that were approved only for certain types of cancer pain.

Loblaw's Shoppers Drug Mart to buy health services chain Lifemark for $662 million

Loblaw Cos Ltd said on Monday its Shoppers Drug Mart division would buy physiotherapy and mental health services provider Lifemark Health Group for C$845 million ($662.33 million), as the Canadian chain looks to bolster its healthcare business. The COVID-19 crisis has prompted Canadians to spend more on improving their mental and physical health as the disease, lockdowns and other pandemic curbs have taken a toll on their overall wellbeing.

Novavax's COVID vaccine rollout in EU off to a slow start -data

Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine produced by U.S. biotech firm Novavax has been underwhelming in the European Union's main countries in the early rollout, so far undermining hopes that it could convince vaccine sceptics to get a shot. Over 85% of adults in the 27-country EU bloc have received at least one dose and nearly two-thirds of them have also had a booster, but tens of millions remain unvaccinated.

Pfizer to maintain drug supply to Russia

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Monday it would maintain the humanitarian supply of medicines to Russia and would donate all profits from its unit in the country to causes that provide direct support to the people of Ukraine. The company said it would no longer start new clinical trials in Russia, and stop recruiting new patients in ongoing studies in the country.

