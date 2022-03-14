TN CM opens cancer centre in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Rela Institute Cancer Centre (RICC) offering comprehensive and all-under-one-roof cancer care here on Monday. Expressing concern over the burden caused by the disease, he said the delay in diagnosis added to the woes. ''At present, only less than one-third of cancers are identified in the first and second stages thus making the treatment difficult and complex,'' he said while inaugurating the RICC.

On its part, the State government is taking steps to identify cancer early so as to treat the patients, said the Chief Minister. ''The government is taking steps to identify at least two-thirds of cancers in the first and second stage to improve the treatment outcome,'' he said.

The Chief Minister said the government is also taking steps to improve infrastructure in cancer hospitals. Lauding the RICC for the initiative, he expressed that the centre would play a crucial role in ameliorating the condition of the people. It would add a feather to Chennai’s cap of being the healthcare capital of the nation that caters to more than 40 per cent domestic and international health tourists. Later, Stalin interacted with cancer-hit children being treated under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Mohamed Rela, chairman and managing director of Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre, said it provides care with the most advanced medical and surgical technology. ''Recognising our chief minister’s vision, the RICC shall continue to provide cancer treatment to the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme,'' he said. The RICC houses advanced radiation oncology and robotic surgical oncology facilities; is equipped with diagnostics facilities, including PET-CT; and provides treatment and rehabilitation by using the latest technology such as TrueBeam radiotherapy and has a robotic and laparoscopic surgical suite. Also, it performs bone marrow transplant (stem cell transplant) that replaces infected bone marrow with healthy cells, the hospital said.

