Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-03-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 23:57 IST
France's COVID infections keep rising
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
French health authorities reported 18,853 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, a figure showing a week-on-week increase for the tenth-consecutive time on the day France lifted most of the restrictions put in place to contain the pandemic.

The seven-day moving average of new cases, which evens out reporting irregularities, reached 65,882, a high since Feb. 24.

