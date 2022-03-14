France's COVID infections keep rising

French health authorities reported 18,853 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, a figure showing a week-on-week increase for the tenth-consecutive time on the day France lifted most of the restrictions put in place to contain the pandemic.

The seven-day moving average of new cases, which evens out reporting irregularities, reached 65,882, a high since Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)