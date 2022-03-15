Mizoram reports 188 new COVID cases, lowest since January 4

Mizoram on Monday registered 188 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in more than three months since January 4, taking the state's tally to 2,20,974, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 671 as no COVID fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

On Sunday, the North-eastern state had recorded 357 COVID-19 cases and three deaths. Altogether 347 people had tested positive for the infection on January 4.

The official said that 812 people have recovered from the disease on Monday, raising the total recoveries to 2,17,895, the official said. Mizoram now has 2,408 active cases.

The state has so far tested more than 18.64 lakh samples for COVID-19 and of them, 987 were examined on Sunday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.1 lakh people have been inoculated against coronavirus till Monday and 6.59 lakh of them have received both doses. Meanwhile, the state government in an order has withdrawn 'mPASS,' a mandatory travel pass for people entering the state, which has been in force for more than two years in view of the pandemic.

