White House: Omicron BA.2 COVID variant has circulated in U.S. for some time

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2022 01:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 01:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House said on Monday that the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant of COVID-19 had been circulating in the United States for some time, with roughly 35,000 cases at the moment, and more money was needed to help fight it.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said the tools the country had, including vaccines and medicines, were all effective tools against the virus.

"We need additional COVID funding," Psaki said, referring to a White House request for more money from Congress. "Some programs, if we don't get funding, could abruptly end or need to be pared back and that could impact how we are able to respond to any variant."

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

