Health News Roundup: France's COVID infections keep rising, hospitalizations up; U.S. agency fines more than 900 maskless air, transit passengers and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Exclusive-U.S. seeks to expand Trump-era COVID data collection under CDC

The Biden administration wants to expand a federal COVID-19 tracking system created during the pandemic to provide a more detailed view of how respiratory and other infectious diseases are affecting patients and hospital resources, according to a draft of proposed rules reviewed by Reuters. The plan would build upon a hospital data collection system designed by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the Trump administration. Management of the program was transferred last month to HHS's lead public health agency, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

France's COVID infections keep rising, hospitalizations up

French health authorities reported 18,853 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, a figure showing a week-on-week increase for the tenth consecutive time on the day France lifted most of the restrictions put in place to contain the pandemic. The seven-day moving average of new cases, which evens out reporting irregularities, reached 65,882, the highest since Feb. 24.

U.S. agency fines more than 900 maskless air, transit passengers

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has proposed $644,398 in fines for 922 COVID-19 mask violators since February 2021 on commercial flights, in airports and train stations or on public transit services, the government reported on Monday, a dramatic jump in recent months. According to the government report https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-22-104583?utm_campaign=usgao_email&utm_content=topic_transportation&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery, all but 44 of the TSA fines were for failing to wear masks as required on airplanes or, less often, in airports. The rest covered unmasked passengers in surface transportation like transit, rail and bus.

U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Wisconsin egg-laying chickens

A highly lethal form of bird flu hit a commercial flock of egg-laying chickens in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday, expanding an outbreak that has limited exports of U.S. poultry products. Prior to the infections in Wisconsin, about 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys had been killed since February due to outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian flu, USDA data show.

Bristol, Nektar to terminate melanoma therapy trials after study fails

Bristol Myers Squibb and Nektar Therapeutics said on Monday they would discontinue two late-stage studies testing their combination therapy in melanoma patients after one of the trials failed to meet the main goals. Shares of Nektar Therapeutics, the developer of experimental treatment bempegaldesleukin that was used in the combination therapy, plunged nearly 55% to $4.79 in early trading.

Omicron-hit Chinese province bans travel in rare measure against COVID

A northeastern Chinese province on Monday imposed a rare travel ban on its population as the region's Omicron outbreak helped drive China's tally of new local COVID-19 cases so far this year higher than any recorded in 2021. Mainland China reported 1,337 new domestically transmitted COVID infections with confirmed symptoms on March 13, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday. That brought the registered total this year to more than 9,000, compared with 8,378 in 2021, according to Reuters calculations.

A quarter of symptomatic kids hit by long COVID; mRNA shots provide best protection in breast milk

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. One in four kids with COVID develop lingering problems

Rhode Island takes Teva to trial in multibillion-dollar opioid case

Rhode Island is set to square off on Monday against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, as a multibillion-dollar trial begins over whether the Israeli company contributed to an opioid crisis that has caused more than 500,000 deaths over the past two decades. Rhode Island says Teva created a "public nuisance" by downplaying the risks of opioid addiction and promoting the off-label use of powerful fentanyl-based opioids that were approved only for certain types of cancer pain.

White House: Omicron BA.2 COVID variant has circulated in U.S. for some time

The White House said on Monday that the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant of COVID-19 had been circulating in the United States for some time, with roughly 35,000 cases at the moment, and more money was needed to help fight it. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said the tools the country had, including vaccines and medicines, were all effective tools against the virus.

Pfizer, Bayer to maintain drug supply to Russia

Pfizer Inc and Bayer said on Monday they would maintain humanitarian supply of medicines to Russia, but would pull back from other non-essential spending in the country. Global companies have decided to step back from Russia as pressure mounts from consumers in the West to take a stand against its invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)