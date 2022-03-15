The White House said the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant of COVID-19 had been circulating in the United States for some time, with roughly 35,000 cases at the moment, and more money was needed to help fight it. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The World Health Organisation said a flow of medical gear and equipment is reaching Ukraine to prop up a health care system grappling with a shortage of supplies during Russia's invasion. * Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin cancelled a requirement for people to wear masks in public, citing an improving COVID-19 situation and the need to support businesses facing sanctions.

* French health authorities reported 18,853 new infections on Monday, a figure showing a week-on-week increase for the 10th consecutive time on the day France lifted most of the restrictions. * Britain plans to ditch its last remaining travel restrictions from Friday.

AMERICAS * Mexico plans to uphold existing agreements with Russia for its Sputnik V vaccine, as well as those with other countries.

* The Biden administration wants to expand a federal COVID-19 tracking system to provide more detail on how respiratory and other infectious diseases affect patients and hospital resources, according to a draft proposal. * The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has proposed $644,398 in fines for 922 COVID-19 mask violators since February 2021 on commercial flights, in airports and train stations or on public transit services.

* Former U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday he had tested positive and was feeling fine other than a scratchy throat. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A northeastern Chinese province imposed a rare travel ban as the region's Omicron outbreak helped drive China's tally of new local cases so far this year higher than any recorded in 2021. * China's efforts to curb its largest COVID-19 outbreak in two years has forced Apple suppliers such as Foxconn to automakers Toyota and Volkswagen to suspend some operations.

* Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said there were no plans to tighten strict social distancing measures as it fights to contain surging hospitalisations and deaths. * India will start administering COVID-19 shots to 12- to 14-year-olds from March 16, as schools reopen with standard restrictions amid significantly lower cases.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Nigerian banks have suspended individual withdrawals with local debit cards abroad, as its central bank battles to protect reserves that have dwindled since the pandemic triggered a sharp fall in prices of the country's main export, oil.

* Kenya lifted its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Friday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* One in four children with COVID-19 symptoms develop "long COVID," according to data pooled from 21 studies conducted in Europe, Asia, Australia and South America. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Oil prices fell and European stocks rose on Monday as investors weighed positive comments from ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, while U.S. Treasury yields hit two-and-a-half-year highs on expectations of a first U.S. rate hike.

