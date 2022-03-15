Health News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. seeks to expand Trump-era COVID data collection under CDC; France's COVID infections keep rising, hospitalizations up and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Exclusive-U.S. seeks to expand Trump-era COVID data collection under CDC

The Biden administration wants to expand a federal COVID-19 tracking system created during the pandemic to provide a more detailed view of how respiratory and other infectious diseases are affecting patients and hospital resources, according to a draft of proposed rules reviewed by Reuters. The plan would build upon a hospital data collection system designed by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the Trump administration. Management of the program was transferred last month to HHS's lead public health agency, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

France's COVID infections keep rising, hospitalizations up

French health authorities reported 18,853 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, a figure showing a week-on-week increase for the tenth consecutive time on the day France lifted most of the restrictions put in place to contain the pandemic. The seven-day moving average of new cases, which evens out reporting irregularities, reached 65,882, the highest since Feb. 24.

China's COVID cases rise as Jilin outbreak grows

China posted a steep jump in daily COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with new cases more than doubling from a day earlier to a two-year high as a virus outbreak expanded rapidly in the country's northeast. A total of 3,507 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were reported on Monday across more than a dozen provinces and municipalities, the National Health Commission said, up from 1,337 a day earlier.

Eisai to receive royalties instead of profits from Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm

Japan's Eisai Co Ltd will surrender its rights to share profit from Aduhelm, the Alzheimer's treatment drug jointly developed with U.S. partner Biogen Inc, and instead receive sales royalties, the companies said on Monday. Beginning January next year, Eisai will receive royalties from Aduhelm, which starts at 2% and reaches 8% when annual sales exceed $1 billion, the companies said in a joint statement, adding that Biogen now had "sole decision making" and commercialization rights for the drug.

U.S. agency fines more than 900 maskless air, transit passengers

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has proposed $644,398 in fines for 922 COVID-19 mask violators since February 2021 on commercial flights, in airports and train stations, or on public transit services, the government reported on Monday, a dramatic jump in recent months. According to the government report https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-22-104583?utm_campaign=usgao_email&utm_content=topic_transportation&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery, all but 44 of the TSA fines were for failing to wear masks as required on airplanes or, less often, in airports. The rest covered unmasked passengers in surface transportation like transit, rail, and bus.

Wisconsin flock of 2.75 million chickens to be culled as bird flu spreads in U.S

A commercial flock of 2.75 million egg-laying chickens in Wisconsin will be culled to prevent the spread of a highly lethal form of avian flu after birds on the farm tested positive for the disease, state officials said on Monday. The Wisconsin culls would bring to about 6.7 million the number of commercially raised chickens and turkeys killed nationwide due to bird flu since February. It is the biggest U.S. outbreak of the disease in poultry since 2015 when nearly 50 million birds died.

Bristol, Nektar to terminate melanoma therapy trials after study fails

Bristol Myers Squibb and Nektar Therapeutics said on Monday they would discontinue two late-stage studies testing their combination therapy in melanoma patients after one of the trials failed to meet the main goals. Shares of Nektar Therapeutics, the developer of experimental treatment bempegaldesleukin that was used in the combination therapy, plunged nearly 55% to $4.79 in early trading.

A quarter of symptomatic kids hit by long COVID; mRNA shots provide best protection in breast milk

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. One in four kids with COVID develop lingering problems

White House: Omicron BA.2 COVID variant has circulated in the U.S. for some time

The White House said on Monday that the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant of COVID-19 had been circulating in the United States for some time, with roughly 35,000 cases at the moment, and more money was needed to help fight it. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said the tools the country had, including vaccines and medicines, were all effective tools against the virus.

Pfizer, Bayer to maintain drug supply to Russia

Pfizer Inc and Bayer said on Monday they would maintain a humanitarian supply of medicines to Russia but would pull back from another non-essential spending in the country. Global companies have decided to step back from Russia as pressure mounts from consumers in the West to take a stand against its invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)