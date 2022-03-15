China posted a steep jump in daily COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with new cases more than doubling from a day earlier to a two-year high as a virus outbreak expanded rapidly in the country's northeast. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The World Health Organisation said a flow of medical gear and equipment is reaching Ukraine to prop up a health care system grappling with a shortage of supplies during Russia's invasion. * French health authorities reported 18,853 new infections on Monday, a figure showing a week-on-week increase for the 10th consecutive time on the day France lifted most of the restrictions.

* Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a video message on Instagram. * Tourists in the European Union more than tripled the nights they spent in short-stay accommodation in December compared with a year earlier, the EU's statistics office said, though levels remained well below pre-pandemic norms.

AMERICAS ** The White House said the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant of COVID-19 had been circulating in the United States for some time, with roughly 35,000 cases at the moment, and more money was needed to help fight it.

* Mexico plans to uphold existing agreements with Russia for its Sputnik V vaccine, as well as those with other countries. * The Biden administration wants to expand a federal COVID-19 tracking system to provide more detail on how respiratory and other infectious diseases affect patients and hospital resources, according to a draft proposal.

* Brazil recorded 11,287 new coronavirus cases and 171 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday. ASIA-PACIFIC

** China has seen increasing positive changes in its economic performance backed up by surprisingly good economic data, but the impacts of the latest COVID-19 resurgence need to be watched, China's statistics bureau spokesman said on Tuesday. * Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said there were no plans to tighten strict social distancing measures as it fights to contain surging hospitalisations and deaths.

* India will start administering COVID-19 shots to 12- to 14-year-olds from March 16, as schools reopen with standard restrictions amid significantly lower cases. * A growing COVID-19 outbreak among New Zealand's Super Rugby teams is threatening further disruption to the Pacific competition.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Nigerian banks have suspended individual withdrawals with local debit cards abroad, as its central bank battles to protect reserves that have dwindled since the pandemic triggered a sharp fall in prices of the country's main export, oil.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * One in four children with COVID-19 symptoms develop "long COVID," according to data pooled from 21 studies conducted in Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China's economy perked up in the first two months of the New Year, with key indicators all exceeding analysts' expectations, although a surge in COVID-19 cases, a property downturn and heightened global uncertainties weigh on the economic outlook.

* Asian stocks were in the red on Tuesday as surging COVID-19 cases in China hit the confidence of investors who are already worried about the Ukraine war and the first U.S. interest rate rise in three years, which could come this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)