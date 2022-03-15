Health News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Inside the fight for a new abortion clinic in one California city and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers

Genome sequencing group Illumina on Tuesday launched a cancer test in Europe that checks for a wide range of tumor genes in one tissue sample, potentially helping patients with rare diseases to be matched up with treatment options. The test, which Illumina says scans for more mutations than any available kits, comes amid drug industry efforts to develop precision oncology drugs for ever-smaller patient groups defined by a genetic profile. This has created pent-up demand for more sophisticated diagnostic tools.

Inside the fight for a new abortion clinic in one California city

As soon as he learned abortion provider Planned Parenthood wanted to open a new clinic in the central California city of Visalia, resident Rod Greenfield wrote to all five city council members and urged them to deny the permit. Another area resident, retired public health official Merrilyn Brady, began mobilizing supporters of the proposed clinic, which aimed to provide primary care and abortion services in a part of the state where both are in short supply.

Suicides by women up in Japan for second year

The number of women who died by suicide in Japan rose for a second straight year in 2021 although the overall number of people who took their own lives in the country edged down, police said on Tuesday. Suicide has a long history in Japan as a way of avoiding shame or dishonour, and its suicide rate had long topped the Group of Seven nations, but a concerted national effort brought numbers down by roughly 40 percent over 15 years - although they rose in 2020 due to stresses brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Health Ministry said.

Shanghai official rules out need for COVID lockdown at the moment

China's financial hub of Shanghai is not under lockdown, and does not need one "at the moment" to minimize the disruption to people's daily lives from the COVID-19 outbreak, state television quoted a city government official as saying. Although its cases are few by global standards, Shanghai is battling its worst flare-up of infections since China reined in, early in 2020, its first outbreak emerging from the central city of Wuhan.

Medics and volunteers try to prop up Ukraine's health system

When Russian bombs started falling on Kyiv, oncologist Nataliia Verovkina fled with her 10-year-old son. But once he was safe in Munich with his grandparents, she turned around and went back. "Someone had to help these people," Verovkina, 43, who works at Ukraine's National Cancer Institute, said by phone from the capital. "It was harder for me to do nothing."

China's soaring COVID infections fuel concern about cost of containment

China posted a steep jump in daily COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with new cases more than doubling from a day earlier to hit a two-year high, raising concerns about the rising economic costs of its tough measures to contain the disease.

A total of 3,507 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were reported on Monday across more than a dozen provinces and municipalities, up from 1,337 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

A quarter of symptomatic kids hit by long COVID; mRNA shots provide best protection in breast milk

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. One in four kids with COVID develop lingering problems

Masks, PCR tests no longer needed in Namibia as COVID cases fall

The wearing of masks in public in Namibia and negative PCR tests for vaccinated visitors are no longer required, President Hage Geingob said on Tuesday, as active COVID-19 cases fall to just a couple of hundred. Infections peaked at more than 30,000 per month in June 2021 but the southern African country has averaged 14 cases per day during the last seven days, with the total active cases at 222.

Tokyo will not request extension of COVID restrictions -Nikkei

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will not request an extension of COVID-19 countermeasures scheduled to end on March 21, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday. The Japanese government will likely announce on Wednesday whether to lift the so-called quasi-state of emergency curbs currently applied in 18 of Japan's 47 prefectures including the capital, Tokyo, local media have said.

Germany reports record COVID-19 incidence before easing curbs

Germany reported a record high seven-day incidence of the coronavirus on Tuesday, just days before the planned easing of restrictions. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) registered 198,888 new infections, that is 42,000 higher than a week ago, bringing the total number of infections to more than 17.4 million.

