Italy reports 85,288 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 180 deaths

Italy reported 85,288 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 28,900 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 180 from 129. Italy has registered 157,177 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.49 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,473 on Tuesday, edging up from 8,468 a day earlier. There were 51 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 32 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients were down to 502 from a previous 518.

Some 587,015 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 204,877, the health ministry said.

