Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Inside the fight for a new abortion clinic in one California city and more

Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers

Genome sequencing group Illumina on Tuesday launched a cancer test in Europe that checks for a wide range of tumour genes in one tissue sample, potentially helping patients with rare diseases to be matched up with treatment options. The test, which Illumina says scans for more mutations than any available kits, comes amid drug industry efforts to develop precision oncology drugs for ever smaller patient groups defined by a genetic profile. This has created pent-up demand for more sophisticated diagnostic tools.

EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees

The European Union is planning to buy and distribute vaccines against measles, polio, tuberculosis and COVID-19 to immunise Ukrainian children and other unvaccinated Ukrainian refugees, EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Tuesday. Nearly three weeks into a Russian invasion, the number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad has approached 3 million, half of them children, according to estimates from the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR). They have mostly gone to EU countries, and many more are expected.

Inside the fight for a new abortion clinic in one California city

As soon as he learned abortion provider Planned Parenthood wanted to open a new clinic in the central California city of Visalia, resident Rod Greenfield wrote to all five city council members and urged them to deny the permit. Another area resident, retired public health official Merrilyn Brady, began mobilizing supporters of the proposed clinic, which aimed to provide primary care and abortion services in a part of the state where both are in short supply.

Pfizer-BioNTech to seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older -report

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE will seek emergency use authorization for a second booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and older as soon as Tuesday, the Washington Post https://wapo.st/3q67pAA reported. The submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to include data collected in Israel, where a second booster is authorized for many people over age 18, the report said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Lilly, Novartis join drugmakers in scaling back operations in Russia

A growing number of drugmakers including Eli Lilly and Co, Novartis and Abbvie Inc are scaling back business in Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but still pledge to continue supplying critical medicines. U.S. drugmaker Lilly said it will send medicines for urgent medical conditions such as cancer and diabetes. It is suspending sales of what it called "non-essential medicines" as well as all investments and promotions. It also will not start any new clinical trials there.

China's soaring COVID infections fuel concern about cost of containment

China posted a steep jump in daily COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with new cases more than doubling from a day earlier to hit a two-year high, raising concerns about the rising economic costs of its tough measures to contain the disease.

A total of 3,507 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were reported on Monday across more than a dozen provinces and municipalities, up from 1,337 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

Omicron sub-variant makes up 23.1% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was estimated to be 23.1% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States as of March 12, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. Scientists are tracking a rise in cases caused by BA.2, which is spreading rapidly in parts of Asia and Europe.

U.S. will run out of key COVID treatments without more funds, White House says

The U.S. government will run out of supplies of COVID-19 treatments known as monoclonal antibodies as soon as late May and will have to scale back plans to get more unless Congress provides more funding, the White House said on Tuesday. Raising the alarm about depleted funding for the U.S. pandemic response, the White House said the government also would not have enough money to provide additional COVID-19 booster shots or variant-specific vaccines without a new injection of cash.

White House to reopen to public tours as Omicron fades

The White House will reopen to the public next month after being shuttered two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday, with the U.S. Capitol reportedly also weighing plans. The White House will open for tours starting April 15 two days a week, it said in a statement, adding that masks are optional and those who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus or are otherwise possibly ill should not attend.

Masks, PCR tests no longer needed in Namibia as COVID cases fall

The wearing of masks in public in Namibia and negative PCR tests for vaccinated visitors are no longer required, President Hage Geingob said on Tuesday, as active COVID-19 cases fall to just a couple of hundred. Infections peaked at more than 30,000 per month in June 2021 but the southern African country has averaged 14 cases per day during the last seven days, with the total active cases at 222.

