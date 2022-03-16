The U.S. government will run out of supplies of COVID-19 treatments known as monoclonal antibodies as soon as late May and will have to scale back plans to get more unless Congress provides more funding, the White House said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Germany reported a record high seven-day incidence of the coronavirus on Tuesday, just days before the planned easing of restrictions. * Europe's drug regulator said it had begun reviewing AstraZeneca's application for antibody-based COVID-19 therapy, a key step towards approval of the treatment in the region, but gave no timeline for a conclusion.

* Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a video message on Instagram. AMERICAS

* Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have submitted an application to U.S. regulators seeking emergency use authorization for a fourth booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 65 years and above. * The White House will reopen to the public next month after being shuttered two years amid the pandemic, with the U.S. Capitol reportedly also weighing plans.

* A convoy of trucks attempted to bring a weeks-long, cross-country protest against COVID-19 mandates into Washington, D.C., on Monday, but police blocked numerous bridges, highway exits and city streets, preventing many of the vehicles from entering the heart of the nation's capital. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China posted a steep jump in daily COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with new cases more than doubling from a day earlier to a two-year high. * Australia said it would lift its entry ban for international cruise ships next month, effectively ending all major COVID-related travel bans after two years and boosting a tourism industry hit hard by the pandemic restrictions.

* A growing COVID-19 outbreak among New Zealand's Super Rugby teams is threatening further disruption to the Pacific competition. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* The wearing of masks in public in Namibia and negative PCR tests for vaccinated visitors are no longer required, as active COVID-19 cases fall to just a couple of hundred. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* One in four children with COVID-19 symptoms develop "long COVID," according to data pooled from 21 studies conducted in Europe, Asia, Australia and South America. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The three main Wall Street stock indexes rallied on Tuesday, a day before an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while oil prices dropped 7% on hopes of an end to the conflict in Ukraine. * China's economy perked up in the first two months of the New Year, with key indicators all exceeding analysts' expectations, although a surge in COVID-19 cases, a property downturn and heightened global uncertainties weigh on the economic outlook.

* Britain's unemployment rate dropped below its pre-pandemic rate in the three months to January while pay rose faster than expected, according to official figures.

