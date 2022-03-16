China reports 1,952 new coronavirus cases on March 15 vs 3,602 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 1,952 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 15, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday, compared with 3,602 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,860 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 3,507 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 1,338 compared with 1,768 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of March 15, mainland China had confirmed 122,456 cases.

