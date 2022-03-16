Left Menu

China reports 1,952 new coronavirus cases on March 15 vs 3,602 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 1,952 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 15, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday, compared with 3,602 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As of March 15, mainland China had confirmed 122,456 cases.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-03-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 06:45 IST
China reports 1,952 new coronavirus cases on March 15 vs 3,602 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 1,952 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 15, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday, compared with 3,602 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,860 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 3,507 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 1,338 compared with 1,768 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of March 15, mainland China had confirmed 122,456 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Coal to crypto: The gold rush bringing bitcoin miners to Kentucky

INSIGHT-Coal to crypto: The gold rush bringing bitcoin miners to Kentucky

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022