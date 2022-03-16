Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 age group, precaution dose for 60 plus begins today

India has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive with the inclusion of children in the age group of 12-14 years starting on Wednesday while those aged above 60 years are also eligible now for the precaution dose.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 09:19 IST
COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 age group, precaution dose for 60 plus begins today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive with the inclusion of children in the age group of 12-14 years starting on Wednesday while those aged above 60 years are also eligible now for the precaution dose. The children in the said age group will be administered Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. It is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to those aged 60 years has been removed and all above 60 years of the age can be administered with precaution dose starting today. Earlier, the administration of precaution dose was restricted to those above 60 years of age with comorbidities, frontline workers and healthcare workers.

"Taking the COVID-19 vaccination campaign of 'Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine' forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 has started from today. All people of 60 years of age will also be able to get precaution dose from today. Let's secure the country together, get the vaccine," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). India commenced its nationwide COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. Starting initially by inoculating vaccines to healthcare workers, it was then expanded to frontline workers, followed by people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities. Later it was also expanded to all above 45 years of age and then those above 18 years of age.

The vaccination drive for those between the age group 15-18 was started on January 3 this year and for administering the precautionary doses to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals then commenced on January 10 this year. India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 180.58 crore, as per government data available till 7 pm yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
3
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022