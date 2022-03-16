Left Menu

No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal, tally at 64,483

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, with the tally remaining at 64,483, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.The death toll, too, stood at 296 as no fresh fatality was registered in the northeastern state, he said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 16-03-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 10:10 IST
No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal, tally at 64,483
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, with the tally remaining at 64,483, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.

The death toll, too, stood at 296 as no fresh fatality was registered in the northeastern state, he said. Arunachal Pradesh now has 14 active cases, while 64,173 people have recovered from the disease. The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active infections at six, followed by West Kameng (four), Upper Siang, Namsai, Lower Subansiri and Anjaw (one each), the official said.

The administration has thus far tested 12,67,211 samples for COVID-19, he said, adding, the positivity rate remained at 0.49 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 16,49,801 people have been inoculated till date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022