India reports 2,876 fresh COVID-19 infections, 98 deaths in last 24 hrs

With 2,876 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 42,998,938, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 10:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
With 2,876 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 42,998,938, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total positive cases stands at 0.08 per cent while the active cases dipped to 32,811.

The country's death toll climbed to 5,16,072 with 98 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,884 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,50,055.

India's recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent while the fatality rate stood at 1.20 per cent. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.44 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.38 per cent.

As per the health ministry, a total of 7,52,818 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests to 78,05,06,974 in the country. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 180.60 crore. (ANI)

