Govt increases Pharmac funding by 25 percent for new medicines

The Government is welcoming news the national drug-funding agency Pharmac has secured an agreement for medicines that will help New Zealanders with lung cancer, ovarian cancer and severe asthma.

"The Government has increased Pharmac funding by 25 percent over the past four years in order to make deals for new medicines like this possible," Health Minister Andrew Little said.

"The agreement with AstraZeneca includes new discounts on three medicines Pharmac already funds, the extension of a medicine for ovarian cancer to more people and, importantly, the purchase of new medicines to treat people with a severe form of asthma and with stage-three lung cancer

"The lung-cancer treatment is particularly significant because it offers people with lung cancer the potential to extend their lives more than what is possibly now, especially when combined with what might come out of a multi-million dollar research programme about to get under way."

Every year, about 1800 New Zealanders die from lung cancer.

"It's the biggest cause of cancer-related death in this country and often it isn't diagnosed until it's too late to treat it," Andrew Little said.

"It can be difficult for patients and doctors to recognise the symptoms for what they are, and getting access to scans or biopsies for a timely diagnosis may not be easy."

One of the goals of a new research project being funded by Te Aho o Te Kahu, the Health Research Council and the Ministry of Health is finding effective and equitable ways of detecting lung cancers sooner, so people can be treated with medicines like durvalumab, which is part of the bundle Pharmac has secured from AstraZeneca.

"This is what a joined-up health service looks like – health agencies working together to identify problems and find and implement solutions," Andrew Little said.

"We've increased Pharmac's budget to $1.1 billion but what's just as important is making sure our system of supplying medicines is working with other parts of the health system. That's what our health reforms are about."

