Mizoram reports 270 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 16-03-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 11:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram on Wednesday reported 270 new COVID-19 cases -- 224 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 2,21,738, a Health Department official said.

The state reported 494 cases on Tuesday.

The toll rose to 672 as one more person died, the official said.

In the last 24 hours, 522 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 2,18,417, he said.

There are 2,649 active cases in the state at present, he added.

The new cases were detected after testing 2,475 samples.

