The United States, European Union, India and South Africa have reached a consensus on key elements of a long-sought intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines, according to a proposed text reviewed by Reuters.

* Germany reported a record high seven-day incidence of the coronavirus on Tuesday, just days before the planned easing of restrictions. * Europe's drug regulator said it had begun reviewing AstraZeneca's application for antibody-based COVID-19 therapy, a key step towards approval of the treatment in the region, but gave no timeline for a conclusion.

AMERICAS * The U.S. government will run out of supplies of COVID-19 treatments known as monoclonal antibodies as soon as late May and will have to scale back plans to get more unless Congress provides more funding, the White House said.

* A convoy of trucks attempted to bring a weeks-long, cross-country protest against COVID-19 mandates into Washington, D.C., on Monday, but police blocked numerous bridges, highway exits and city streets, preventing many of the vehicles from entering the heart of the nation's capital. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China reported 1,860 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, posting over a thousand for a fourth consecutive day, with most new infections still concentrated in the northeast, official data showed. * Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said there were no plans to further tighten COVID-19 rules in the global financial hubs, with measures in place already the strictest since the pandemic started in 2020.

* Vietnam plans to diversify the sources of materials needed to supply the country's manufacturing sector due to tighter COVID-19 curbs in China, industry and trade minister Nguyen Hong Dien said during a parliament meeting. * New Zealand is bringing forward the opening of its international borders to some travellers after more than two years of COVID-19 isolation, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying an influx of tourists will boost the nation's economy.

* Japan is set to announce on Wednesday the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Tokyo and other prefectures as a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant continues to ebb. * New Zealand will host only one Super Rugby Pacific match this weekend, organisers said on Wednesday, as COVID-19 outbreaks in local teams continue to play havoc with the schedule.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * The wearing of masks in public in Namibia and negative PCR tests for vaccinated visitors are no longer required, as active COVID-19 cases fall to just a couple of hundred.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * One in four children with COVID-19 symptoms develop "long COVID," according to data pooled from 21 studies conducted in Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

* Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have submitted an application to U.S. regulators seeking emergency use authorization for a fourth booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 65 years and above. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The pandemic added 4.7 million more people to Southeast Asia's most extreme poor in 2021, reversing gains made in fighting poverty, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Wednesday, while urging governments to take steps to boost economic growth. * Asian share markets rose, with investors' eyes on volatile oil prices, Ukraine-Russia peace talks and the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise rates for the first time in three years and give guidance on future tightening.

* China's new home prices stalled in February after eking out a small gain a month earlier, official data showed, pointing to still fragile demand despite a gradual easing in property curbs by authorities to boost buying sentiment.

